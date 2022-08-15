Skip to main content
Dodgers: 40 Year-Old Record Smashed by LA Pitching Staff

The Dodgers starting rotation is one of the best in the league and this stat shows just how dominate they've been this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in all of baseball. Their offense is the elite of the elite and the numbers show. They are currently 1st in runs, RBI, OPS and second in batting average in the entire league.

However, considering the type of rotation the Dodgers were supposed to have going into the season compared to now is vastly different. 

Going into the 2022 season you were looking at a starting rotation of Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney, and Tony Gonsolin. Now, you’re looking at a rotation of Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Ryan Pepiot and Andrew Heaney

And yet, the Dodger arms are still producing. Even though the names are not as appealing as the names in the beginning of the year, they are one of the best rotations in the game. The pitching staff’s ERA is currently at No.1 in the MLB but there is another stat which is even more impressive that the team logged after Gonsolin's start on Friday.

According to Teamrankings.com, the Dodgers have had the lowest ERA in the league for the last month.

Former Dodger Mitch White is on the list but is now a Toronto Blue Jay.

Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin have been the back bone of this starting rotation. Both named first time all-stars this season, Anderson is at a 2.81 ERA and is 13-2. Gonsolin has been lights out for LA, ERA is at 2.24, 14-1 record and has a career high in innings pitched at 116.1.

No surprise that Kershaw is on this list, but going into this season one might be. The three-time Cy Young winner was looked at as a tremendous 3 or 4 in the rotation but has been his old self when he’s out there contributing. The 34-year-old is currently 7-3 with 88 K’s and only allowed 25 earned runs (2.64 ERA).

Arguably the best pitcher on the rotation Julio Urias isn’t a part of the impressive stat.

This just goes to show that the Dodgers are deep, talented and Mark Prior is a wizard. 

