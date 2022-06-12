Dodgers Ace Lands on the Injured List with Concerning Injury
Friday night wasn't exactly a banner game for the Dodgers. The Giants went up early. Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson helped push the Giants lead to three and help San Francisco cruise to a 7-2 victory.
Losing a game to your arch rival is far from ideal, but losing your ace in the process is a disaster. Dodger manager Dave Roberts pulled Walker Buehler from his start on Friday after just four innings. Buehler noted that earlier in the game, he felt something in his right forearm.
A MRI revealed that Buehler has a right flexor tendon strain in his throwing arm. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report the news.
Read More
Buehler is expected to be out 6-8 eight weeks and as Plunkett notes, doesn't need surgery at this time. He'll need to complete a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers.