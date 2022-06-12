Dodgers Ace Lands on the Injured List with Concerning Injury

Friday night wasn't exactly a banner game for the Dodgers. The Giants went up early. Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson helped push the Giants lead to three and help San Francisco cruise to a 7-2 victory.

Losing a game to your arch rival is far from ideal, but losing your ace in the process is a disaster. Dodger manager Dave Roberts pulled Walker Buehler from his start on Friday after just four innings. Buehler noted that earlier in the game, he felt something in his right forearm.

A MRI revealed that Buehler has a right flexor tendon strain in his throwing arm. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report the news.

Buehler is expected to be out 6-8 eight weeks and as Plunkett notes, doesn't need surgery at this time. He'll need to complete a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers.