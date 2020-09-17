SI.com
Dodgers Announce 2021 Cactus League Schedule

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their 30-game 2021 Cactus League schedule, with their 13th season of Spring Training in Glendale, Arizona beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. The Dodgers will open their home schedule the following day, Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale. After returning from Arizona, the club will conclude its exhibition schedule with the Freeway Series against the Angels in Southern California. Details on the Freeway Series will be announced at a later date.

"The Dodgers will play 16 of their 30 Cactus League games at Camelback Ranch – Glendale, including 15 as the designated home team. In addition to three meetings with their CR-G neighbor Chicago White Sox, popular home games are expected to include matchups against the Giants (March 9), Angels (March 11) and Cubs (March 13).

"The club has at least one home game during each of the five Cactus League weekends, providing fans ample opportunity to make the five-hour drive or one-hour flight to the desert. Camelback Ranch features a state-of-the-art ballpark, six practice fields on the Dodger side, including a replica Dodger Stadium field, fan photo elements commemorating Dodger history, walking trails, an orange grove and a five-acre lake.

For 2021 ticket information, fans can sign up for the ticket information waiting list at www.camelbackranchbaseball.com.

"The Dodgers’ 2021 Cactus League schedule is attached. All game dates, times and opponents are subject to change."

