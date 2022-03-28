Dodgers Announce Next Round of Spring Training Cuts

As Opening Day draws closer, the Dodgers have some tough choices to make. Configuring the bullpen and finalizing the bench will both require some long hours in front of a computer screen for the LA front office. The rotation will also need to be settled on, but the first step towards all those decisions is cutting minor leaguers from MLB camp.

Last week, the Dodgers made two different rounds of cuts. The lockout shortened spring training translates to less time for 40-man roster players and minor leaguers to make an impression at MLB camp.

On Saturday afternoon, LA sent a few more players down to minor league camp. Including, pitchers Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot. Both Grove and Pepiot are names to keep an eye on. At the moment, Pepiot could be viable big league starter, but Grove's profile is more undefined.

Grove has had some nice outings with the big club. In fact, he performed well against the trio of Cody Bellinger, Austin Barnes, and Max Muncy in a backfield BP session this past week. The Dodgers former second-round pick did not give up a single hit.

Fulmer is another low-risk Dodgers reclamation project. The former first-round pick has been with six different organizations in two years, but could be get a shot in the bullpen sometime this year.

That leaves the Dodgers with 47 players at their MLB camp. They'll need to pare it down to 28 players by Opening Day on April 8th - MLB is temporarily allowing two additional roster spots due to the shortened spring training.

After May 1st, the Dodgers will have to knock it down to 26.