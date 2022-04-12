Dodgers: Austin Barnes Logs Impressive Statistical Feat

The first weekend of baseball sometimes features oddities that only true fans can appreciate. For the Dodgers, it was Austin Barnes, not any of the power bats everyone's been drooling about, that hit the first homerun of the season for the Dodgers.

Barnes' blast came off of Rockies starter German Marquez and landed in deep left field. 453 feet deep to be exact. The Dodgers backup catcher's long ball was the third-longest homerun of opening weekend according to Fox Sports.

For those that need to see it to believe it, Dodgers twitter provides.

Honestly, the odds of Barnes hitting the first jack of the season for the Dodgers must have been quite long. In 77 games last year, he hit only six home runs. His single season high is eight which came in 2017.