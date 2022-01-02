Dodgers: Catchers Season Recap for Barnes, Ruiz & Smith

While the Dodgers fell short of their ultimate goal in 2021, some key elements of the future of the franchise were solidified over another full season of work. One area where LA can feel confident heading into the new season is at the catching position.

The young Will Smith stepped up and cemented himself as one of the best backstops in the game. So much so that Andrew Friedman sent out the team's top catching prospect at the trade deadline. Plus, Austin Barnes once again showed he's among the best at handling a pitching staff.

Let's get into the reviews.

Austin Barnes

During the second half of the season, it felt like Austin simply vanished. At the end of the year and with the Dodgers locked in a tight battle against the division-leading San Francisco Giants, Will Smith was behind the plate for most of their games.

Even if the numbers don't tell the whole tale, they do suggest that Barnes did his job and did it well. Dodgers pitchers had a 2.81 ERA when Austin was behind the dish compared to Smith's 3.12 catcher's ERA. Both are fantastic, but Barnes is a superior game caller as verified by both the eye test and statistics.

With his batting abilities, however, the 31-year-old took a few steps back. In 225 plate appearances, Barnes reached base less than 30% of the time (.299 OBP) and had an OPS of just .644.

As the league is expected to move to a universal designated hitter for the 2022 season, Barnes may be able to play more often while the Dodgers give Will Smith a breather as the DH. Barnes should take advantage of this opportunity by looking for ways to get on base and swinging at hittable pitches. NL pitchers have learned that Austin is not afraid to work walks. So, mix it up and take advantage.

Barnes was one of the best backup catchers in baseball in 2017 and 2018 and should look to return to that form in 2022 for what could be a crucial year for the Dodgers franchise.

Keibert Ruiz

The heralded top prospect catcher for the Dodgers saw limited action at the major league level for the second consecutive season. Ruiz collected his second career home run before being traded to the Washington Nationals at the deadline in a deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

The 22-year-old future star made a favorable first impression for his new organization batting .284/.348/.395 with 2 homers and 14 RBI in 23 games with the Nationals.

What can Ruiz improve? Well, that's for him and his new team to decide.

Will Smith

Dodgers' catcher Will Smith had his first full season with the team in 2021. With the number of games increasing from the Covid shortened 60 to the full 162, so did the strain of sitting behind home plate for more in a single season than he had ever done before. And when you add it all up, he handled it quite well.

In 2021, Smith established career highs in many categories, including games played (130), plate appearances (501), runs (71), hits (107), doubles (19), triples (2), home runs (25), and RBIs (76).

While the numbers were enough to put the Louisville Slugger on the radar of every club in the league, Smith took a step back from his jaw-dropping statistics of 2020. In the shortened 60-game season, he was the National League's top offensive catcher with a .980 OPS and 161 wRC+ over 37 games, trailing only Salvador Perez of Kansas City by a few points.

Smitty is, as Dave Roberts frequently stated throughout the season, one of the best catchers in baseball right now. He does it with a bat. In ’21, he did it in the clutch (7 HR, 17 RBI). And he's begun to put it all together behind the plate. Even Clayton Kershaw has complimented Smith's improved game-calling abilities.

So, what does this mean and where can he improve for 2022?

For Will Smith, it's all about him staying on track. The catcher will be 27 years old and in his fourth season in the majors. He'll also be playing in his second complete 162-game campaign (knock on wood). If he can continue to improve defensively and with the pitching staff, the Dodgers, and fans couldn't ask for much more.