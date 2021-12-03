Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw

    Dodgers: Corey Seager Trying To Help Texas Sign Clayton Kershaw

    Author:

    For the past seven years, Los Angeles has been Corey Seager's home. Now, after signing a huge deal with the Texas Rangers, 10 years $325 million, he's begun a new chapter in his life and will be joining Dodgers' former third-base coach Chris Woodward at Globe Life. With the Rangers signing a number of impact players like Seager this offseason, they have made it clear that they will do everything they can to be contenders in the near future and have expressed interest in free agent Clayton Kershaw as well.

    According to WFAA’s Jonah Javad, Seager has already been trying to talk Clayton into going with him.

    While fans are certainly not happy about losing Seager, saying goodbye to Kershaw would be devastating. The organization has made it known how much they want him back and the Dodgers would love nothing more than to have Kershaw finish his career in LA. But there are still quite a few questions that remain. Kersh hurt his elbow late last season, is it healing properly? How much would they be willing to pay the aging veteran to stay? Both clubs are well aware his value off the field is immeasurable. If the Rangers want to win in the future, they'll need pitching, and having someone like Kershaw on board to mentor the staff would be highly beneficial.

    Read More

    In the end, it all comes down to what Clayton decides is best for him and his family. Does he want to finish his career as a Dodger? Possibly. Return to Texas? Maybe. Call it quits? Unfortunately, the answer will have to wait until the lockout is lifted.

    Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
