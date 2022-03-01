Dodgers: Dino Ebel Calls Chris Taylor a Locker Room 'Leader'

Right before the lockout began, the Dodgers made a very important decision. They gave super utility man Chris Taylor a multi-year deal ($60M/4yrs) to keep him in LA.

The Dodgers have perennially featured rosters loaded with stars, but Chris Taylor is quietly one of their most important players. Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel provided his perspective on the subtle, but impactful, presence of Taylor on the Dodgers.

“He’s a great teammate. Great clubhouse leader. He’s just wants to win, he just comes out, he doesn’t say a whole lot. He’s in the cages, out on the field getting ground balls, he’s a steady player, he’s got great talent. Great clutch hitter and he plays multiple positions.”

Taylor made his first All-Star team last season on the strength of a .834 OPS and a 130 WRC+. His second half was a different story (.694), but Taylor saved the Dodgers bacon in the playoffs.

His walk-off home run off of the Cardinals Alex Reyes in the 2021 NL Wild Card game sent the Dodgers to the NLDS.

The Dodgers position players battled through a litany of injuries last year. Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, and Corey Seager all missed significant time, but Taylor was always there to answer the bell.

CT3 appeared in 148 games in 2021 and logged time at six different positions.

Ebel, like Dodgers fans, is elated that Taylor will be in LA for years to come.

“I’m so happy we got this guy back because he means so much to our ball club.”

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball for the last five years. Chris Taylor is a big reason why.