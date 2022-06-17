Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Makes A Bold Claim

Freddie Freeman has been ice cold at the plate as of late. In the month of June, Freeman owns a .601 OPS and trails only Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger in strikeout rate on the team.

Baseball traditionalists will roll their eyes, but the June Statcast data clearly shows that Freeman isn't hitting that ball that hard in the rare times he does put it in play. He has the lowest average exit velocity (86.4 MPH) and the second lowest launch angle (11.1 degrees) among the everyday players on the Dodgers this month.

All that being said, Freeman believes a hot streak is coming his way soon (quotes via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).

“I feel like I’m gonna get hot. I’m still doing OK, and obviously not what I want. But I’m hovering and treading water. In this game, it’s mostly, 85 percent is treading water and then you get hot for about 13 percent of the time and you get cold for the other 2 percent of the time. So you’re just trying to tread water as much as you can until you get hot.”

Over the last several seasons, Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters in all of baseball so it's definitely not out of the question that a heater is coming.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is betting on Freeman's long history of success for a resurgence coming in the very near future.