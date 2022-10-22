Skip to main content

Dodgers Insider Says LA Needs to Address the Ninth-Inning Bullpen Situation

Dodgers insider David Vassegh told Petros & Money that Los Angeles needs to take a cue from the Padres and lock down the ninth inning.

After the Dodgers lost the NLDS to the Padres, everyone in Los Angeles has been searching for answers about what’s  happened and how to keep it from happening again.

That includes Petros & Money, who had insider David Vassegh on their AM570 radio show on Monday to talk about the shockingly premature end to the L.A. baseball season.

Vassegh talked about some of the questions ahead for the Dodgers, including figuring out their ninth-inning plans in the bullpen.

"And also, what are they going to do to address their closer? Craig Kimbrel will not be back and the Dodgers removed him from that role at the end of the year.

"And you kind of saw the difference between the Padres and Dodgers where they could work backwards and shorten the game and the Dodgers were counting on multiple pitchers and that's always a roll of the dice because very few times are five or six pitchers on their game all on the same night."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Is this just a case of what Andrew Friedman would call an after-the-fact analysis? Well, let's see what Vassegh said on a different AM570 show, Roggin & Rodney, just six weeks ago when he was asked if Kimbrel would remain the Dodgers' closer:

“For the regular season. But, when we get into October, it’s going to be a combination of different pitchers to get the final nine outs. Depending on match ups. I can see Evan Phillips getting the final three outs. I can see Alex Vesia getting the final out. I can even see if the Dodgers decide on deploying Dustin May out of the bullpen and him kinda filling the role that Julio Urias did at times in 2020.”

It remains to be seen whether the Dodgers can really pull off the closer-by-committee, and they might go with a dedicated closer next year. But the 2022 NLDS had a lot more lessons about starters going deeper in games and how much one bad inning can hurt than about the need for a lockdown ninth-inning guy.

Craig KimbrelEvan Phillips

USATSI_19006985_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Still Haven't Forgiven Carlos Correa, Oppose Him Signing with LA

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18693920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fans Give Their Thoughts Of Their Worse NLDS Loss

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18621852_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Fans React to Radical Ball/Strike Challenge System in Arizona Fall League

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18866447_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Will Smith's Wife Cara Shares Adorable First Look at New Baby Girl

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_10891340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Between Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, Fans Prefer the Youth and Speed

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Hints at Future, How Will LA Fill Rotation in 2023?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135459_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Will Smith Snubbed as NL Gold Glove Award Finalist

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14811740_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Have Overwhelmingly Checked Out on MLB Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider