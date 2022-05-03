Skip to main content
Dodgers: Justin Turner Subtly Roasts ESPN for Social Media Gaffe

Justin Turner congratulated Clayton Kershaw for his big accomplishment and in the process, poked some fun at ESPN.

ESPN is the worldwide leader in sports. There's no doubt about that. But every once in a while, they do something that really gets under fans' skin. In this case, the skin of Dodgers fans. 

When Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers franchise all-time strikeout leader, ESPN posted a cool graphic, but referred to Kershaw as "The Claw". Not so cool, since nobody actually calls the hurler "The Claw".

The nickname is indeed listed on his Baseball Reference page as a nickname, but there isn't a single Dodgers fan alive who uses the moniker. 

Dodgers fans weren't the only ones to notice the awkward placement of a nickname that's not a nickname. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner posted his own photo to congratulate his longtime teammate and simultaneously troll ESPN.

Honestly, fans should feel bad for the social media intern who had this task foisted upon them. It's a harmless mistake, but it was still pretty comical.

