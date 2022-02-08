Dodgers: LA Farm System Earns Top Spot in One Expert's Rankings

With or without a MLB lockout, the offseason is full of updated prospect rankings. Last week, Bleacher Report ranked the Dodgers system as the fifth best in baseball. The Athletic’s Keith Law had them ranked even higher. He believes the Dodgers have the best farm system.

“The Dodgers’ system is just ridiculous. They are hitting on every cylinder right now. They have depth and ceiling, pitching and position players, near-in prospects and long-term Players. I don’t think any other organization can rival their consistent success in drafting, international scouting, player development and pro scouting right now, which is probably the last thing fans of the four other NL West teams want to hear.”

Law included six Dodgers in his top 100 list.

13 - Diego Cartaya (Catcher)

50 - Bobby Miller (Right-handed pitcher)

53 - Michael Busch (Second Base)

62 - Miguel Vargas (Third Base)

76 - Andy Pages (Outfield)

98 - Eddys Leonard (Shortstop)

The only bone Dodgers fans might have to pick with Law is that LA’s top pitching prospect, Ryan Pepiot, was not listed as a top 100 prospect.

Just seven months removed from trading their top two prospects to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals, the Dodgers once again have one of the strongest farm systems in MLB.