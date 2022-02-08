Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Farm System Earns Top Spot in One Expert's Rankings
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Farm System Earns Top Spot in One Expert's Rankings

The Athletic's Keith Law believes the Dodgers prospect pool is the best in baseball.

The Athletic's Keith Law believes the Dodgers prospect pool is the best in baseball.

With or without a MLB lockout, the offseason is full of updated prospect rankings. Last week, Bleacher Report ranked the Dodgers system as the fifth best in baseball. The Athletic’s Keith Law had them ranked even higher. He believes the Dodgers have the best farm system.

“The Dodgers’ system is just ridiculous. They are hitting on every cylinder right now. They have depth and ceiling, pitching and position players, near-in prospects and long-term Players. I don’t think any other organization can rival their consistent success in drafting, international scouting, player development and pro scouting right now, which is probably the last thing fans of the four other NL West teams want to hear.”

Law included six Dodgers in his top 100 list.

13 - Diego Cartaya (Catcher)

50 - Bobby Miller (Right-handed pitcher)

Read More

53 - Michael Busch (Second Base)

62 - Miguel Vargas (Third Base)

76 - Andy Pages (Outfield)

98 - Eddys Leonard (Shortstop)

The only bone Dodgers fans might have to pick with Law is that LA’s top pitching prospect, Ryan Pepiot, was not listed as a top 100 prospect.

Just seven months removed from trading their top two prospects to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals, the Dodgers once again have one of the strongest farm systems in MLB.

USATSI_16197316 (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Farm System Earns Top Spot in One Expert's Rankings

4 minutes ago
USATSI_12191168
News

Dodgers: Former LA Starter Buries Rob Manfred

14 hours ago
USATSI_17000071
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Won't be LA's Closer Says LA Insider

19 hours ago
USATSI_16991995
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Gets Compared to NFL Great Tom Brady

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_15998845
News

Dodgers: Dustin May Posts Video Update of Recovery from TJ

Feb 6, 2022
adrian gonzalez
News

Dodgers: Former First Baseman Adrian Gonzalez Officially Calls it a Career

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17613481
News

Dodgers: Twitter Reacts to Mookie Betts Golf Game

Feb 6, 2022
Sep 14, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks to the dugout after being replaced during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: There is A Lot of Hope That Clayton Kershaw Will Be Able to Pitch This Season

Feb 5, 2022