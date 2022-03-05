Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Has 'Real Shot' of Signing Freddie Freeman Says MLB Insider
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says Freddie Freeman will leave the Braves for the "right offer".

The Atlanta Braves failure to re-sign superstar Freddie Freeman before the lockout has spawned a litany of rumors. There's been heaps of talk about Freeman walking away from Atlanta. This week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal gave his take on the Freeman-to-LA rumors on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“The chances of him leaving are greater than they’ve ever been and, it’s real. He, I believe, will leave for the right offer… I would think that if the Dodgers want Freddie Freeman, they’ve got a real shot at it, I do believe – with the right offer.”

Rosenthal isn't the only reporter to discuss the rumors, but he is one of the most well-connected guys in the baseball industry. 

The fact that Rosenthal confirmed the possibility adds further legitimacy to the narrative. 

Read More

Rosenthal's comments come after Atlanta Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones said he believes that Freeman is "probably a little frustrated" with how Atlanta has handled the 32-year-old's contract situation.

As far Freeman signing with the Dodgers, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez finds it hard to believe that LA would offer Freddie the six-year deal he reportedly desires. Rosenthal had some thoughts on that as well.

“I know he’s an older guy in baseball terms, 31, 32 [years old]. The Dodgers, like all teams, ‘Oh my gosh we can’t sign someone at that age’, but they did it with Justin Turner. Freddie Freeman still looks like a pretty darn good player and I think he still will be for the next few years.”

Rosenthal also mentioned how the impending implementation of the universal DH could help abate some of the Dodgers fears about paying big bucks for a corner infielder on the wrong side of 30.

For now, Freeman signing with the Dodgers is just a rumor. 

Once the MLB lockout ends, it could become very real, very quickly. 

