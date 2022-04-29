Dodgers: MLB Officially Issues Suspension to Trevor Bauer

Major League Baseball has officially issued Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence & sexual assault. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report that the league office has levied Bauer with a two-year suspension.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since June 28, 2021. The league, in cooperation with the MLBPA, has continually extended the pitcher's administrative leave so they could complete their investigation.

Passan also noted that Bauer's time on administrative leave will not count towards the two-year suspension.

Bauer responded to the news via Twitter.