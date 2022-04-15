Dodgers: More Details Emerge in Why Clayton Kershaw Was Pulled From Perfect Game

Dodgers fans had a chance to see something really special on Wednesday - perfection. Starter Clayton Kershaw was just six outs away from throwing a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Then, manager Dave Roberts decided to pull the lefty from the game at the end of the seventh inning. Kershaw had thrown 80 pitches to that point, and, the internet exploded over Doc's decision to yank the hurler.

Dodgers and baseball fans alike took to the internet (as they do) to torch Roberts.

On Thursday morning, Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior appeared on MLB Network to discuss the team's decision to pull Kershaw. Prior stated that it wasn't Roberts' decision alone to make and that Clayton had input on the process.

“With Clayton, he’s been doing this for a very very long time. He knows exactly where his body is, and what he’s done and what he needs to be able to do to compete every turn in the rotation. We got him up to 75 pitches in a simulated game last week on Opening Day.”

Roberts is taking all the flack, but Prior's statement confirms what Kershaw himself had eluded to in the post game presser. It wasn't a wise choice from a health perspective.

Doc was asked the question again before the Dodgers home opener yesterday. He reiterated that he's the manager, not a fan.

"I'm a fan of baseball. Fans want to see great moments, I understand that. But I can't manage a ball club and players with my fan cap on."

It likely won't be the last fans will be hearing about Kershaw's almost perfect game, but clearly, it wasn't just one person's decision.