Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS

It was between two All-Stars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following the Dodgers' 5-3 loss at home to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, Dave Roberts announced his Game 3 starter — and it'll be the guy who at one point this season was a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young.

Tony Gonsolin will get the mound for the Dodgers in the crucial Game 3 in San Diego, coming off a season in which he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts. Injuries derailed his chances at a Cy Young award, but the most important thing for him was being healthy for the postseason. 

He'll go up against Blake Snell of the Padres, who notoriously was on the mound for the Rays in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. He shut down the Dodgers, before an Austin Barnes single led manager Kevin Cash to prematurely remove him from the ballgame — the rest, of course, is history.

Gonsolin got the nod over Tyler Anderson, who will now most likely get the call in Game 4. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's no word on how worked-up Gonsolin is, and if he'll be able to do deep into the game. But with the Dodgers season close to on the line, you have to assume he'll give it everything he's got.

Tony GonsolinTyler Anderson

USATSI_16396001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shines A Light on Unsung Bullpen Hero

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19215971_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: This Clayton Kershaw Story About His Son Charlie Will Make You Smile

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19084532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Still Uncertain About Game 3 Starter, but Tyler Anderson is Ready to Go

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217364_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Did an L.A. Star Fix His Swing Just in Time for the Playoffs?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19217703_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips, Roberts Discuss Mostly Dominant Showing From Bullpen

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19218088_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Gets a Souvenir from First Career Postseason Save

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Despite Not Playing, Walker Buehler Will Make An NLDS Appearance

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17080417_168396005_lowres
News

MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1

By Jeff J. Snider