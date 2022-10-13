Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS

Following the Dodgers' 5-3 loss at home to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, Dave Roberts announced his Game 3 starter — and it'll be the guy who at one point this season was a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young.

Tony Gonsolin will get the mound for the Dodgers in the crucial Game 3 in San Diego, coming off a season in which he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts. Injuries derailed his chances at a Cy Young award, but the most important thing for him was being healthy for the postseason.

He'll go up against Blake Snell of the Padres, who notoriously was on the mound for the Rays in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. He shut down the Dodgers, before an Austin Barnes single led manager Kevin Cash to prematurely remove him from the ballgame — the rest, of course, is history.

Gonsolin got the nod over Tyler Anderson, who will now most likely get the call in Game 4.

There's no word on how worked-up Gonsolin is, and if he'll be able to do deep into the game. But with the Dodgers season close to on the line, you have to assume he'll give it everything he's got.