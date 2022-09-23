Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Resigned to Lessened Role for All-Star Hurler

Each day the calendar loses a day is another opportunity lost for the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin.

This week hasn't been too kind for the Dodgers thus far. The club has had to see and play the same boring Diamondbacks team a million times (and one more time tonight). And the news hasn't been ideal when it comes to injury updates.

There was hope that Blake Treinen could return to the active roster this week -- today, actually -- but now he might be all but done for the season. Still reeling from that blow, the news isn't great but still better for injured starting pitcher, Tony Gonsolin.

Tony has missed all of September while dealing with forearm soreness. As he's tried to ramp up his throwing program, the soreness has lingered. With just 13 games left in the regular season, that certainly throws a wrench in the original plan for the Dodgers. And now, Dave Roberts is resigned to the fact that things will be different.

“At some point, you’re kind of dealt a hand and you have to do the best you can with it. Anything right now is certainly not ideal. But can you make it work? Absolutely.”

For Tony, however, he's down but not out. If he's not able to build up to some semblance of a starter's workload, he should still be able to contribute in some capacity. Roberts noted that the right-hander is "open to whatever” role is needed of him.

“I’ve already talked to Tony about, number one, getting him back pitching,” Doc said. “And once we get to that point, then we’ll decide what role makes the most sense. So he’s open to whatever.”

Talking Postseason Dustin May and Gonsolin, Don't Sleep on Justin Turner, Miggy or Hanser & more!

Gonsolin has postseason experience as an opener. He did it twice during the World Series run in 2020.

Still, this team -- and Tony for that matter -- is better off with him as a starter. Even if for just 3-4 innings and 60-75 pitches at a time. 

Gonsolin will throw again today at Dodger Stadium and, if all goes well, could join the active roster sometime next week. At best, he should be able to get one start in with the team before the end of the regular season and a simulated game under his belt during the five day layoff between the end of the regular season and the start of the NLDS.

