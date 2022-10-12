Dodgers News: Did an L.A. Star Fix His Swing Just in Time for the Playoffs?

The end of the regular season wasn't pretty for Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who struggled to a .535 OPS over a three-week span leading into the final day of the regular season.

Turner appeared to turn those struggles around, though, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the season finale against Colorado on October 5. And he appeared to continue that turnaround in NLDS Game 1 last night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a homer and narrowly missing another home run on a ball Jurickson Profar caught as he ran into the out-of-town scoreboard in left field.

After the game, Turner talked about the adjustments he has made and why he thinks things are clicking for him right now.

"I think a lot of it was timing and being able to -- I thought I was on time, and I wasn't, and then when I'm late, I try to make up for it. A lot of bad habits. Just being earlier and on time cleans up a lot of things. "Just keep talking it over with the hitting coaches and some of my teammates and whatnot, and I think it just kind of comes down to time, and that's kind of the small adjustment I've made the last six at-bats or so along with some other things. I think it's mostly just being on time for 95-plus and adjusting to everything else."

Timing is everything to a hitter, with all the moving parts in a swing needing to line up perfectly. It's interesting to hear Turner say he thought he was on time when he wasn't, as it underscores just how difficult it is to be a big-league hitter.

It's only two games, but we can hope Trea has figured things out just in time for the postseason, a time he has traditionally struggled but now has a chance to help lead the Dodgers to another World Series title.