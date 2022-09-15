Dodgers News: Kershaw Moves Up Another Rung on the Career Strikeout Ladder

Clayton Kershaw struck out five DBacks in his seven shutout innings last night en route to the Dodgers winning the NL West for the ninth time in the past ten years.

But it wasn't just team accomplishments going on at Chase Field. When Kershaw struck out Ketel Marte for the second out in the bottom of the first inning, he tied Frank Tanana for 25th on the all-time strikeout list with 2,773. When Christian Walker flailed at a slider to end the first inning, Kershaw held the 25th spot all by himself. He finished the night at 2,777.

Earlier this year, Kershaw became the all-time Dodgers leader in strikeouts when he whiffer Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers. All that's left is moving up the career list, hopefully getting at least another 223 to become the 20th member of the 3,000-strikeout club.

Kershaw is currently 26 strikeouts behind Cy Young for the 24th spot, a mark he could reach this season. A healthy 2023 would easily move him past Mike Mussina, Mickey Lolich, and Jim Bunning, with Zack Greinke possibly a moving target after that if he continues his career. Kershaw could conceivably end the 2023 season 20th on the all-time list and within striking distance of 3,000.

After suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the final weekend of the 2021 season, there were questions about whether Kershaw would return to Los Angeles. Some speculated about retirement, while others thought he might want to play closer to home with the Rangers. But Kersh came back to the Dodgers, and while two injuries have limited him to just 103.1 innings, the quality of those innings has been nearly peak Kershaw, with a 2.44 ERA that would fit right in with his best years.

The Dodgers have team goals, and Kershaw returned to L.A. to win another World Series title. But the personal accomplishments along the way are a fun way for us to appreciate the greatness we've witnessed these past 15 years.