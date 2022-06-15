Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Rejoins LA Bullpen

Reyes Moronta is back with the Dodgers.

Reyes Moronta is back with the Dodgers.

With the season getting closer to the halfway point, there's little doubt that fatigue is beginning to set in. This week, the boys in blue will take on the Angels for a 2-game series and then welcome the Guardians into town over the weekend for a 3-game set.

To help the tired and overworked bullpen, the Dodgers are bringing Reyes Moronta back up to the majors. Moronta had previously been optioned a few weeks prior. Today, the team recalled him from Triple-A in preparation for the Angels series. 

This season, over his first 10 appearances, Moronta has posted a 2.25 ERA across 8 innings of work. He also struck out 7 batters and walked only 3 within that same time span. Michael Grove was optioned again in order to make room for Moronta on the roster. 

