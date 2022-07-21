Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts and David Ortiz Laugh it Up at All-Star Game

Mookie Betts and David Ortiz reunited and it feels so good.

The MLB All-Star Weekend broadcast gave the fans a unique look at a more intimate side of players as they were mic'd up and speaking with the broadcasters while on the field of play as well as having Fox Sports sideline commentators.

Mookie Betts, one of the Dodgers players who played in the All-Star game, sat down to chat and had a little fun with Fox Sports reporters and his former Boston Red Sox teammate, Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz.

“Well, I had this really good mentor in 2014, 2015, 2016, this big ole big dude. Named David Ortiz. He was like a dad to me and I just watched him work.”

Betts and Ortiz never won a World Series together, but Ortiz played an integral role in Betts’s development. With such a knowledgable mentor, and gifted athlete, Betts steadily made improvements and in 2016, was selected to his first All-Star game. That year he finished with 31 home runs and a career-high 113 RBIs.

Once again, Betts is right in the middle of a career year working towards his goal of adding another World Series ring to his already impressive collection. 

Obviously, Ortiz had his fair share of success as well. Finishing with over 540 career home runs, including 38 in his final season with Boston. He now gets to enjoy watching from the sidelines as his former teammate continues to thrive as one of the league's elite players. 

