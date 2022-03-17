Dodgers: Outfielder Joc Pederson Signs with LA Archrival

While the Dodgers wait on Freddie Freeman, their NL West rivals are out signing impact MLB veterans.

On Wednesday, the Rockies stunned many in the baseball industry by committing major money to Kris Bryant ($182M/7yrs).The Giants signed starter Carlos Rodon earlier in the week and made a Wednesday deal of their own.

San Francisco went out and signed former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year deal. Pederson began last season with the Cubs before being traded to the Braves during Chicago's fire sale. Pederson was a big factor in changing the culture of the Braves clubhouse and helping Atlanta win the 2021 World Series. Joc has now been the last two World Series championship rosters.

Joc kept his thumbs busy while he was waiting to sign this offseason.

Dodgers fans wondered if Pederson was mulling over a reunion with the team he first came up with. The notion only intensified after the left-handed slugger posted multiple videos from LA.

Evidently, Pederson wanted to play much closer to home. The Palo Alto native seized the opportunity to play in San Francisco.

Joc in a Cubs and Braves uniform was odd enough, but seeing Pederson in black and Halloween orange will be the strangest sight of all.