Skip to main content
Dodgers: Outfielder Joc Pederson Signs with LA Archrival

Dodgers: Outfielder Joc Pederson Signs with LA Archrival

Longtime Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson signed with a team that Dodgers fans are not very fond of.

Longtime Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson signed with a team that Dodgers fans are not very fond of.

While the Dodgers wait on Freddie Freeman, their NL West rivals are out signing impact MLB veterans. 

On Wednesday, the Rockies stunned many in the baseball industry by committing major money to Kris Bryant ($182M/7yrs).The Giants signed starter Carlos Rodon earlier in the week and made a Wednesday deal of their own.

San Francisco went out and signed former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year deal. Pederson began last season with the Cubs before being traded to the Braves during Chicago's fire sale. Pederson was a big factor in changing the culture of the Braves clubhouse and helping Atlanta win the 2021 World Series. Joc has now been the last two World Series championship rosters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joc kept his thumbs busy while he was waiting to sign this offseason. 

Dodgers fans wondered if Pederson was mulling over a reunion with the team he first came up with. The notion only intensified after the left-handed slugger posted multiple videos from LA. 

Evidently, Pederson wanted to play much closer to home. The Palo Alto native seized the opportunity to play in San Francisco. 

Joc in a Cubs and Braves uniform was odd enough, but seeing Pederson in black and Halloween orange will be the strangest sight of all. 

Joc PedersonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16999921_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_10011307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_16619709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Third Baseman

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17032887 (1)
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Discusses His Next Initiative

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_16937944
News

Dodgers: One-Time LA Outfielder Headed to Seattle Mariners Organization

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_7509460
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896213
News

Dodgers: Rule Change Will Reshape LA's Season

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896326_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Rockies Lefty to Minor League Deal

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022