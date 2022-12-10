Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes

The Dodgers have a few competitors for their longtime third baseman.

Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team in the NL West in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have an outside chance of competing with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West, but have shown some promise under manager Torey Lovullo. 

They could elect to spend some money on Turner, who has hit very well at Chase Field in his career. In 70 games in Arizona, Turner is hitting .311 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He'd be able to spend some time at third base — but probably most of his time at DH — and play his former team a lot. He's always been a fan of revenge games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If they offer him the money, Turner will definitely show interest in continuing his career in Arizona. And if he does, that would be quite the weird sight for Dodger fans next season.

Justin Turner

USATSI_15871348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17944599_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Three Minor Leaguers in Rule 5 Draft

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18797994_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Talks About Front Office Altering His Swing Before Big League Call Up

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19181840_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Discusses the Logistics of a Youth Movement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18719368_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18908327_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 5 LA Pitchers To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of Expanded Roles

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19231412_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts

By Ryan Menzie