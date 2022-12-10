Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes

Longtime Dodger Justin Turner remains a free agent this offseason. The Dodgers elected not to pick up his option, but still could bring him back next season. However, they're not the only team showing interest.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that six teams are in on Turner, including another team in the NL West in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have an outside chance of competing with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West, but have shown some promise under manager Torey Lovullo.

They could elect to spend some money on Turner, who has hit very well at Chase Field in his career. In 70 games in Arizona, Turner is hitting .311 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He'd be able to spend some time at third base — but probably most of his time at DH — and play his former team a lot. He's always been a fan of revenge games.

If they offer him the money, Turner will definitely show interest in continuing his career in Arizona. And if he does, that would be quite the weird sight for Dodger fans next season.