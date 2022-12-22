Skip to main content

Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Left LA for Yankees

He felt like he had some unfinished business with the Yankees.
The Dodgers signed RHP Tommy Kahnle in the offseason leading up to the 2021 season. They hoped he would be able to contribute to the Dodgers’ bullpen, but he ended up missing the entire 2021 season rehabbing injuries.

Then, he made his Dodger debut in May of 2022, before landing back on the IL after just four games. Finally, he was able to contribute when he returned in September, even making the postseason roster.

He finished his Dodgers tenure with a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 innings, before heading to free agency this offseason.

He ended up re-signing with the Yankees, the team he spent three-and-a-half years with between 2017 and 2020. He told MLB Network Radio that he felt he had unfinished business with his former club.

"I definitely told [my agent], if they were interested in reuniting, I would love it," Kahnle said about the Yankees. "Basically I was ecstatic that the Yankees were very interested in bringing me back, obviously, because I felt like I had just unfinished business there."

Kahnle was dominant with the Yankees in 2017, when they acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the White Sox. He then struggled in 2018 and was okay in 2019, before getting hurt after just one appearance in 2020. But now, he returns to his former team, and will hope to get to get them back to the postseason.  

Best of luck in New York, Tommy!

