Dodgers: Voting for the 2022 All-Star Game Officially Opens

Fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game has begun.

It took a couple years, but finally, the Dodgers will host the All-Star Game at Chavez Ravine that was originally scheduled for 2020. As everyone learned, global pandemic tends to affects scheduling. The moment Dodgers fans have been waiting for is just over a month away.

The first phase of All-Star voting officially began on Wednesday and Dodgers fans were quick to post their ballots, loaded with players from their favorite team, all over Twitter and the baseball internet. Players with the most votes at the position in the first phase of voting are guaranteed a starting spot.

The first phase ends on June30th at 1:59 EDT, with the second phase determining the rest of the starting position players and the designated hitter. It then reopens on July 5th at 12:00PM EDT. 

Dodgers fans looking to cast their votes for the Boys in Blue can use the link found here.

