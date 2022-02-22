Dodgers: Walker Buehler and Julio Urias Not Getting Enough Credit

The Dodgers seemed to be primed for another prosperous season in 2022. The bullpen is loaded with effective arms, the lineup has plenty of depth, but the media scuttlebutt is the Dodgers need another starting pitcher, or two.

Max Scherzer signed with the Mets this offseason. Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. Trevor Bauer may or may not be suspended. Dustin May is still recovering from Tommy John.

Nonetheless, the Dodgers still have Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. Buehler and Urias were both legitimate Cy Young candidates last season.

Trevor Plouffe of Jomboy Media thinks baseball analysts are discounting the talents of the young hurlers.

“One thing that they need to address is their starting pitching. We know that, but they still have two very top-of-the-line starters. We talk about the Brew Crew, 'They're so good, they have these two guys up-top plus Freddy Peralta.' Well, the Dodgers have Buehler and Urias.”

Most teams would earn high marks for a rotation featuring two high quality starters. The Dodgers are graded by a much higher standard that they themselves have established. Baseball fans have grown accustomed to the Dodgers having a deep rotation.

As Dodgers fans learned last year, you can never have too much starting pitching.

They also learned that Walker Buehler and Julio Urias have the potential to be best-in-class.