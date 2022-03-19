Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Moments at Camelback Ranch

Freddie Freeman arrived in style to the Dodgers spring training facility yesterday.

Freeman has many days ahead of him as a member of the Dodgers. Friday, was his first. After signing a six-year, $162M deal late on Wednesday night, Freeman showed up for his first day at his new job dressed to the nines.

Freddie rolled into the Dodgers Camelback Ranch facility in a jet black suit and tie with only a glove in his hand. 

SportsNet LA provided an inside look at Freeman's first few moments in the building.

After being greeted by Max Muncy, third base coach Dino Ebel playfully jabs at Freeman's attire, "You know you can't work out in that right?"

The 2020 NL MVP responded with:

"I know. First day ya know. Gotta look the first day right? I got too many of them, I gotta wear one of them."

The suit was likely more about looking good for the press conference and not trying to impress his new teammates. Freeman and team president Andrew Friedman held an introductory press conference later that day. 

In another light-hearted moment, Freeman is clearly excited about a locker room amenity that the Braves might not have had.

"Oh, we got ping pong!"

The All-Star first baseman kept the funnies coming. When flame-throwing Brusdar Graterol greeted him, Freeman admitted he was looking forward to playing with Graterol, not against him.

"Glad I don't have to face 100 mile per hour sinkers anymore. That's nice."

Freddie then walks to his locker adorned with his number five. It's a space he should occupy for a long, long time. 

