Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Spring Training At-Bat

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Spring Training At-Bat

It didn't take long for Freddie Freeman to show off the sweet swing that earned him a six-year contract with the Dodgers.

It didn't take long for Freddie Freeman to show off the sweet swing that earned him a six-year contract with the Dodgers.

Camelback Ranch had a palpable buzz on Tuesday afternoon and for good reason. Freddie Freeman was set to play in his first spring training game for the Dodgers. Fans filed in to get their first glimpse of LA new first baseman. The chants of "Freddie, Freddie" that were heard at his introductory press conference returned while Freeman took pre-game batting practice prior to the game.

As soon as Freeman climbed into the batter's box in the bottom of the first, the chants resumed. He's already a fan favorite and he has yet to play a regular season game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Freeman promptly showed off the swing that netted him the six-year, $162M  contract he signed with LA last week. Freddie took the pitch from the Reds Vladimir Gutierrez the opposite way for an easy single. Freeman's batting gloves from the at-bat aren't going to go to the Hall-of-Fame or anything, but it was a beautiful sight for the Dodgers faithful. 

Next up for the Dodgers is a "friendly" spring training game against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17955082
News

MLB Finalizes Rule Changes for 2022 Regular Season & Beyond

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Designate Matt Beaty for Assignment; Officially Sign Hanser Alberto

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_17949762
News

Dodgers and Trea Turner Avoid Arbitration with Lucrative One-Year Deal

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_11398929
News

Dodgers: Chipper Jones Slams How Freddie Freeman Handled His Free Agency

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_16788425
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Appears Ready for Regular Season

By Staff WriterMar 23, 2022
USATSI_16309382
News

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Out for First Week of Regular Season

By Staff WriterMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17949754
News

Dodgers: Atlanta GM Responds to Freddie Freeman's Remarks

By Staff WriterMar 23, 2022
USATSI_13432633
News

Dodgers Sign Former San Francisco Giants Outfielder

By Staff WriterMar 23, 2022