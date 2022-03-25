Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Spring Training At-Bat

Camelback Ranch had a palpable buzz on Tuesday afternoon and for good reason. Freddie Freeman was set to play in his first spring training game for the Dodgers. Fans filed in to get their first glimpse of LA new first baseman. The chants of "Freddie, Freddie" that were heard at his introductory press conference returned while Freeman took pre-game batting practice prior to the game.

As soon as Freeman climbed into the batter's box in the bottom of the first, the chants resumed. He's already a fan favorite and he has yet to play a regular season game.

Freeman promptly showed off the swing that netted him the six-year, $162M contract he signed with LA last week. Freddie took the pitch from the Reds Vladimir Gutierrez the opposite way for an easy single. Freeman's batting gloves from the at-bat aren't going to go to the Hall-of-Fame or anything, but it was a beautiful sight for the Dodgers faithful.

Next up for the Dodgers is a "friendly" spring training game against the San Diego Padres on Friday.