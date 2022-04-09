Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Gavin Lux Viral Slide at Home Plate On Opening Day

Dodgers: Watch Gavin Lux Viral Slide at Home Plate On Opening Day

Gavin Lux made an interesting slide to home on Opening Day.

Gavin Lux made an interesting slide to home on Opening Day.

The sights and sounds of Opening Day are always a welcome sight for Dodgers fans. The Dodgers getting the win in the first game of the season is even better. LA getting the win and getting to witness a hilarious moment in the process might just take the cake.

As part of LA's five-run fourth inning, Gavin Lux went first to home on a Mookie Betts double. Lux came sliding into home, but it wasn't exactly a work of art.

To be fair to Lux, he's being judged by an insanely high bar. Current teammate Trea Turner had the smoothest slide ever caught on video last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More important than Lux's comical slide is that his run put the Dodgers on top after a slow start against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Prior to his dash home, Lux knocked in a pair of runs with two outs to tie the game.

As long as LA keeps winning, Lux can slide home however he pleases. 

Gavin LuxLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18027040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Notes and News You Must Know for Opening Day

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_7923644_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA GM Officially Retires from Baseball

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_16954701_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Giants Players Clap Back at Dave Roberts

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_15956771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Nike Announces Shoe Release to Commemorate Jackie Robinson

By Staff WriterApr 8, 2022
USATSI_18028027_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Announce Their 2022 Opening Day Roster

By Staff WriterApr 7, 2022
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Are the Padres or Giants the Bigger Threat in the NL West?

By Staff WriterApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028144
News

Dodgers: Watch Bobby Miller Dominate Shohei Ohtani in Spring Training Game

By Staff WriterApr 7, 2022
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Must Really Think LA is Taking the World Series

By Staff WriterApr 7, 2022