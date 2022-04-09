Dodgers: Watch Gavin Lux Viral Slide at Home Plate On Opening Day

The sights and sounds of Opening Day are always a welcome sight for Dodgers fans. The Dodgers getting the win in the first game of the season is even better. LA getting the win and getting to witness a hilarious moment in the process might just take the cake.

As part of LA's five-run fourth inning, Gavin Lux went first to home on a Mookie Betts double. Lux came sliding into home, but it wasn't exactly a work of art.

To be fair to Lux, he's being judged by an insanely high bar. Current teammate Trea Turner had the smoothest slide ever caught on video last season.

More important than Lux's comical slide is that his run put the Dodgers on top after a slow start against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Prior to his dash home, Lux knocked in a pair of runs with two outs to tie the game.

As long as LA keeps winning, Lux can slide home however he pleases.