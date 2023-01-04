Former Dodger All-Star Outfielder Linked to Padres as Free Agent Destination

Former Dodger outfielder A.J. Pollock remains a free agent at this stage in the offseason. The 35-year-old was traded by the Dodgers ahead of last season for closer Craig Kimbrel, and had a decent year in Chicago with the White Sox.

Now, the former All-Star is looking for a new home, and many Dodger fans have hoped for a reunion in LA. However, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds didn't see a reunion happening — but he does see him returning to the National League West.

"I’m going Padres," Reynolds said. "Look they’re talking about trading [outfielder Trent] Grisham. You’re talking about [Fernando] Tatis playing in the outfield. That’s still not ever done smoothly. I think Pollock gives you a guy that you know is going to catch the ball for you. He’s proven he can play at sporadic times, doesn’t have to play everyday. And I think he’s a good fit for what they need. So even if you don’t trade Grisham, you end up having Pollock on that club, who can play — I just think they need somebody that’s reliable like him who can help out in their transition time."

While Pollock seems unlikely to return to Los Angeles, seeing him in the Brown and Gold would be the worst-case scenario for Dodger fans. Pollock hit .245 last year in Chicago with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 138 games, and proved he can still play at a productive level.

He played with the Dodgers from 2019-2021, his best season coming in his last when he hit .297 with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs and had an OPS of .892 in 117 games. It was a bit of a surprise when the Dodgers traded him away, and they definitely could have used him with Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger struggling for most of the year.

Before signing with the Dodgers, Pollock spent the first six years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks — so he's very familiar with the NL West. In his career at Petco Park, Pollock is hitting .231 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in 186 at-bats.

It'll be interesting to see what Pollock decides to do, and if the Dodgers are considering giving him a look. But I can confidently say nothing would be worse for Dodger fans than him ending up in San Diego.