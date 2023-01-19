Skip to main content
Former Dodger Reliever Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Another Dodger pitcher leaves LA in free agency.

Another Dodger from the 2022 club is officially moving on. Last season, the Dodgers made a fringe move during the campaign, inking righty reliever Heath Hembree to a minor league deal. After some time with the organization he was released in September.

Now he's heading to the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league deal. TB Times reporter Marc Topkin tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Hembree signed with LA last July and got into 5 games with the big league club. After allowing 5 runs over 5.2 innings, that was all she wrote for the veteran hurler. 

Over parts of 10 seasons at the major league level, the 34-year-old owns a 4.39 ERA across 354.2 innings with the Giants, Red Sox, Phillies, Mets, Reds, Dodgers, and Pirates.

Considering the Rays' track record of success with relievers, there's a chance he could put together a serviceable campaign. But, the Dodgers tend to have similar success with reclamation project pitchers and he was absolutely not good in Los Angeles.

Best of luck to Heath in Florida.