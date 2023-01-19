Former Dodger Reliever Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Another Dodger from the 2022 club is officially moving on. Last season, the Dodgers made a fringe move during the campaign, inking righty reliever Heath Hembree to a minor league deal. After some time with the organization he was released in September.

Now he's heading to the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league deal. TB Times reporter Marc Topkin tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Hembree signed with LA last July and got into 5 games with the big league club. After allowing 5 runs over 5.2 innings, that was all she wrote for the veteran hurler.

Over parts of 10 seasons at the major league level, the 34-year-old owns a 4.39 ERA across 354.2 innings with the Giants, Red Sox, Phillies, Mets, Reds, Dodgers, and Pirates.

Considering the Rays' track record of success with relievers, there's a chance he could put together a serviceable campaign. But, the Dodgers tend to have similar success with reclamation project pitchers and he was absolutely not good in Los Angeles.

Best of luck to Heath in Florida.