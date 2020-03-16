InsideTheDodgers
Interview: Astros 2020 Shame Tour

Tom Wilson

Brendan Donley is the author of “An October to Remember 1968: The Tigers-Cardinals World Series as Told by the Men Who Played in It (Skyhorse Publishing, 2018) and the man behind the Astros Shame Tour on Twitter. 

When the 2020 baseball season finally begins – and it will begin – the Astros will hear exactly how the sport’s fans feel about their sign-stealing scandal. Loud and clear. And however the fans decide to express their outrage, Donley will be there to curate in real time via Twitter. Or as he puts it, “[o]ne year to shame them all, one year to jeer them, one year to boo them all and from your seat deride them.” 

In this Inside the Dodgers video, Donley and I discuss the Houston club’s cheating ways and what’s about to hit them. Because while covid-19 may have delayed the blowback that’s coming Houston’s way, it cannot contain it.

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Zach Reks

Reks blossomed in 2019, hitting .310/.394/.584 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 22 games at Tulsa and .284/.382/.520 with 19 and 71 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His combined 2019 totals are these: .291/.385/.536, 28 HR and 93 RBIs.

Howard Cole

Architecture Student Creates To-Scale Model of Dodger Stadium

Miss baseball yet? Well, join the club. In fact, what do you say to the club holding regular meetings, in this very spot? For some non-Covid-19 baseball talk. Because I'll be here, with what I'm calling, "Dodgers Distractions;" a place for team-specific and baseball fun stuff. Starting right now.

Howard Cole

Dodgers: A Few Thoughts on Suspension of Spring Training and Delay of Regular Season

The term “regular season” really isn’t apt this year. There will be nothing regular about the 2020 season. Contrary to what you may have read, I don’t believe MLB will make any attempt to play a full 162-game schedule.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: A.J. Pollock

While the right-hand hitting Pollock never had an issue with same-side pitchers earlier in his career, he has one now. He hit .221/.277/.464 versus RHP in 2018 and .239/.308/.435.

Howard Cole

Sports Illustrated Predicts Dodgers to Win 107, Lose in World Series to Yankees

Uh, no. This is the year the Dodgers win it all. They do that by being smart during the 162.

Howard Cole

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Jeren Kendall

Kendall has appeared in 12 exhibition games so far this spring, going 5-17, with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a .294/.294/.471 line.

Howard Cole

Meet the Men Behind Dodgers Video Talk Series, 'Between Three Palms'

"Between Three Palms" is an ongoing video talk series, primarily but not exclusively devoted to Dodgers baseball. The name, "Between Three Palms" (or BTP, for short) is a nod to the famous-in-LAD-circles Chavez Ravine palm trees, The Three Sisters.

Howard Cole

Do the Dodgers Have a Lefty Reliever Problem?

The new three-batter rule is supposed to shorten games, but likely won't. What'll do is create quandaries for managers and send a fair percentage of left-handed relief specialists to the unemployment line.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: David Price

Price’s work in the postseason has been shaky and inconsistent at best, but his performances on the biggest stage, the World Series, have been stellar. He owns a 2-0 record with 2.12 ERA in five Fall Classic games.

Jake Reiner

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Marshall Kasowski

6' 3" and 215, Kasowski has made his presence felt in big league exhibition action this spring. He's unscored upon in 5 1/3 innings of relief work, with four hits and three walks allowed, with seven strikeouts.

Howard Cole