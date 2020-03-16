Interview: Astros 2020 Shame Tour

Brendan Donley is the author of “An October to Remember 1968: The Tigers-Cardinals World Series as Told by the Men Who Played in It” (Skyhorse Publishing, 2018) and the man behind the Astros Shame Tour on Twitter.

When the 2020 baseball season finally begins – and it will begin – the Astros will hear exactly how the sport’s fans feel about their sign-stealing scandal. Loud and clear. And however the fans decide to express their outrage, Donley will be there to curate in real time via Twitter. Or as he puts it, “[o]ne year to shame them all, one year to jeer them, one year to boo them all and from your seat deride them.”

In this Inside the Dodgers video, Donley and I discuss the Houston club’s cheating ways and what’s about to hit them. Because while covid-19 may have delayed the blowback that’s coming Houston’s way, it cannot contain it.