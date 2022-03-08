Skip to main content
MLB News: Independent Baseball Team Bans Commissioner Rob Manfred

A Kalamazoo team has officially banned Rob Manfred from their stadium.

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is persona non grata for baseball fans. The embattled baseball commissioner only created more animosity towards himself after his clumsily announcing the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season last week.

Last week was just another chapter in why Manfred isn't well-regarded nor respected by most baseball fans. From his handling of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal to eliminating a slew of minor league teams, Manfred hasn't done much to endear himself to the fans. 

At the end of the day, he works for the MLB owners, but it wouldn't hurt hurt to ingratiate himself to the fans.

The Kalamazoo Growlers have taken matters into their hands. Kalamazoo announced that Manfred has been banned for life from their home confines of Homer Stryker Field.

The Bismarck Larks joined the Growlers and also banned Manfred for life.

To be fair, the commish probably wasn't planning on attending a Larks or Growlers game anytime soon, but it's the thought that counts.

