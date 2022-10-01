SF Giants 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to lineup

Skip to main content

SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to lineup on Saturday

The SF Giants will welcome first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. back to their lineup on Saturday. Wade has not played since September 25th with a thumb injury

The SF Giants will have LaMonte Wade Jr. back in their lineup on Saturday, with Wade set to bat second and play first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade has been out since September 25th with a thumb injury. He almost returned to the field on Friday but was scratched from the lineup because of his thumb. Early Saturday morning, though, Wade told reporters he is ready to play again.

This season, Wade has dealt with a series of injuries and has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate. He has played in 72 games this season and is hitting .193/.296/.356 with eight home runs. He does have above-average walk (10.6%) and strikeout (20.9%) rates this season but has been unable to turn that into solid production.

SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. connects with a pitch and sends it into right field.

The Giants acquired Wade in a trade with the Twins before last season in exchange for right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson. In 2021, he was a sensation for the Giants. Nicknamed "Late Night LaMonte" for his penchant for clutch hits late in games, Wade was an excellent platoon bat against right-handed pitching. He hit .253/.326/.482 with 18 home runs in 109 games (381 plate appearances) for the Giants last season.

The Giants have been waiting for Wade to rekindle his 2021 offensive success this season, but despite some sparse standout performances, he has consistently struggled all season long. While injuries could be driving Wade's limited power, the Giants could be contemplating moving on from the 28-year-old corner bat if he's unable to finish the season strong.

The SF Giants will have LaMonte Wade Jr. back in the lineup on Saturday after missing most of the past week with a thumb injury. Wade will face off against the Diamondbacks and look to finish the season strong as he tries to build some positive momentum that he can carry into the 2023 season.

SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. slides into home plate against the Brewers.
