AL Star Suggested As Possible San Francisco Giants Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants are going to be one of the most interesting teams in baseball to watch as the MLB trade deadline draws closer.
At 34-35, the Giants are very much still in the race in the National League playoff picture. However, there are clear holes that need to be addressed if they want to actually get into the postseason.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic has suggested that shorstop and center field are the two biggest positions of need for San Francisco.
"The Giants would like to find a full-time solution at shortstop and a stopgap for center field to replace the injured Jung Hoo Lee. They should be able to stay in the wild-card race all season considering they’re expecting to get starting pitchers Blake Snell, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb back from the injured list at different points, a rotation boost which would change the dynamics for this team."
Keeping with his main positions to target ahead of the deadline, Bowden listed some center fielders that could be potential trade targets for the Giants.
Among his candidates to be trade targets, he had Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Robert has become one of the most talked about players that could be moved at the deadline. He has been linked as a possible target for many different teams. San Francisco would certainly make sense.
At just 26 years old and with future team control, Robert would be a perfect trade target both for the present and the future. While the Giants want to get better now, they are also focused on building a roster that can compete for a championship for years to come.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season, Robert has played in just 15 games. He has had a slow, but effective start, depending on what is being looked at.
The rising star outfielder has hit .196/.250/.554 so far this season, while smacking six home runs and nine RBI. For a team looking for power, Robert would be an excellent move to make.
Last season, in a much bigger sample size, Robert slashed .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Depending on how much it would cost San Francisco, Robert could be a perfect trade target. He's young, would be with the team for the future, and would add major offensive firepower. Those are all priorities for a team like the Giants.
Expect to hear more rumors nad possible trade targets in the near future, but making a trade with the White Sox for Robert would be one of the most intriguing options available.