Could San Francisco Giants Top Prospects See MLB Promotion?
The San Francisco Giants are starting to get back on track, winning seven of their last 10 games after beginning the season in a deficit.
A lot of that has to do with the performance of younger players who have stepped up in the absence of injured veterans. Players such as Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos and Luis Matos have done a great job in the interim.
But all eyes are on a few prospects who many believe will get their chance to shine at the Major League level come roster expansion in September.
In a recent The Athletic mailbag, Giants writer Andrew Baggarly bets on left-hander Reggie Crawford and Dylan Cumming to be the big names that get the nod in a few months when asked by a reader.
"Wow, great question. I assume you are asking about prospects who could make an impact on the major-league club in September? If so … I thought it was interesting when Farhan Zaidi said there’s a good chance Reggie Crawford makes his major-league debut at some point this season," writes Baggarly. "Crawford isn’t a total unknown, though.
"So let’s go with Dylan Cumming, who is giving off some serious Ryan Walker vibes while dominating at High-A Eugene. Cumming, 25, doesn’t throw as hard as Walker but he’s got some deception to go along with a couple of pretty disgusting breaking pitches. Cumming was an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University. Don’t let that dissuade you, though. Walker was a 31st-rounder back in 2018. So now that the draft has 20 rounds, Walker would’ve been a UDFA, too."
Both players could have a potential impact at the MLB level, even if out of the bullpen for depth and to get a taste of action at the level. Regardless, there will be plenty of hype surrounding these players as they make their way to The Show.