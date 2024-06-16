Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has San Francisco Giants Getting Mets' Pete Alonso
The San Francisco Giants are going to be a team to watch closely ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While they are 34-37 right now and not viewed as a serious postseason contender, a big trade or two could make them a sleeper contender.
One name that has been linked to the Giants is New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso.
While being linked to Alonso is an exciting idea, there have been numerous teams listed as potential suitors for the Mets' star slugger. However, San Francisco does have the means to pull off a deal.
Being linked to a trade target is interesting to fans, but even more interesting is what a potential trade could look like.
Bleacher Report, in a recent article breaking down the possible trade suitors for Alonso, suggested a blockbuster trade that would send Alonso to the Giants.
In their trade suggestion, Alonso would head to San Francisco along with outfielder Harrison Bader in exchange for Giants' No. 3 prospect Carson Whisenhunt.
Alonso would add some much-needed power to the San Francisco lineup. The Giants have only received six home runs from the first base position this year.
So far in 2024, Alonso has played in 69 games for the Mets. He has slashed .229/.309/.451 to go along with 14 home runs and 32 RBI.
It has been a bit of a down season so far for the 29-year-old first baseman. Despite the lower than normal production, Alonso is a superstar and has always found ways to be productive.
Even though acquiring Alonso would be a massive addition for the 2024 season, there are questions about keeping him long-term.
The star is set to hit MLB free agency in the offseason. Would San Francisco be able to retain him on a new deal?
Obviously, that is the biggest question the Giants would need to answer. If they can't retain him, a big trade that parts with the team's No. 3 prospect might not be a smart move. On the other hand, if they can keep him, the deal gets more interesting.
Expect to continue hearing the Alonso to San Francisco rumors in the coming weeks. He would be a big-time upgrade for the lineup, but would the cost really be worth it?
No one knows what the Giants are going to do, but this is a potential scenario to monitor as the deadline draws closer.