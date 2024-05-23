San Francisco Giants Ace Has Bumpy Return To Rotation
San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell’s rehab starts in the minor leagues were, well, perfect.
His return to the Giants’ starting rotation on Wednesday was anything but.
Snell failed to get out of the fourth inning and had control issues in his first start since April 19. San Francisco beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-5, in 10 innings. Snell got a no-decision.
The left-hander was activated shortly before the game as they optioned pitcher Nick Avila to Richmond.
He threw 87 pitches, 45 of which were strikes. That was part of Snell’s problem throughout the game — location. He walked four hitters, as he also gave up four hits and four earned runs. He did strike out five.
He escaped jams in each of the first three innings, working around five baserunners and stranding them all.
He wasn’t so lucky in the fourth.
Snell walked Oneil Cruz, gave up a single to former Giants catcher Joey Bart and then walked the bases loaded, issuing a free pass to Michael A. Taylor. Snell then hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch, bringing home a run and leading to a pitching change.
Reliever Sean Hjelle couldn’t work around the traffic. He gave up a grand slam to Bryan Reynolds and Snell was responsible for three of those runners.
Snell, 31, went on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain on April 24. He made two rehab starts, one with Class A San Jose and one with Triple-A Sacramento.
With San Jose he threw four perfect innings, recorded an immaculate inning and struck out seven. With Sacramento, the reigning National League Cy Young winner struck out 10 and threw five no-hit innings.
At the Major League level, he hasn’t yet captured his Cy Young form.
San Francisco signed Snell in mid-March. He did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with the Giants after a short break to build up.
It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA before the injury.