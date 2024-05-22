San Francisco Giants Activate Outfielder As Injured Slugger Works Towards Return
The San Francisco Giants activated outfielder Ryan McKenna on Tuesday with the intention of starting him in their game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, reported NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Giants picked up McKenna off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles last week.
The immediate need for the Giants was depth to handle the loss of rookie outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who is out for the season after a shoulder surgery.
His long-term status on the roster might be of some question.
Along with McKenna’s activation, injured outfielder Michael Conforto took live batting practice on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a right hamstring strain suffered on May 11. He is on the 10-day injured list and San Francisco hopes to have him back by late May.
Giants manager Bob Melvin said they want to see him get through a whole workout before they discuss next steps.
Conforto has been one of the Giants’ top power hitters this season. When he left for the injured list the left-handed hitting veteran was slashing .280/.331/.490/.821 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. At the time he was leading the team in home runs.
McKenna, on the other hand, is a versatile outfielder who can play all three positions but lacks power. The right-handed hitting McKenna has just eight career home runs.
The sudden rise of Luis Matos may complicate McKenna’s future when Conforto returns. He has taken over for Lee in center field and had an incredible week that led to National League Player of the Week honors. He drove in 16 runs with a .385 batting average and two home runs.
For now, McKenna has a spot and can be of use to the Giants. His future, once Conforto is ready, may be unclear.