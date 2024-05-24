San Francisco Giants All-Star Deemed 'Most Likely' to Get Traded
The San Francisco Giants won another game on Thursday as they continue their hot stretch. Winners of seven of their last 10, the Giants have tough decisions to make at the trade deadline.
After making moves to better the roster during the offseason, will the front office already decide to give up on a team that hasn't been healthy?
It's uncertain what they'll decide to do, but there are many important decisions to make. In the event that they do sell, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed their most likely trade candidate and it comes as somewhat of a surprise.
Reuter wrote that Conforto could be traded.
"He will need to pick up where he left off once he returns, and the Giants might need to include some cash to pay down his $18 million salary if they want a solid prospect return, but he is a potential impact bat in a market thin on offensive upgrades."
While moving the veteran could get them a decent return, it'd be a questionable decision due to the season he was having before dealing with a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old, Conforto was slashing .280/.331/.490 with seven home runs.
As many contending teams will look to get better at the deadline, a left-handed hitter who can swing the bat the way he does should interest clubs.
However, San Francisco has played better recently and their health is only going to improve. As things currently stand, they look to be in an excellent position to make the postseason via the Wild Card.
Once a team like the Giants are in the playoffs, anything can happen. Guys like Conforto, Jorge Soler, Blake Snell, and others have all been there before, which should give the front office confidence as they look to make a decision on what to do prior to the July trade deadline.