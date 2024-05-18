San Francisco Giants Claim Veteran Outfielder Off Waivers
With outfielder Jung Hoo Lee set for season-ending shoulder surgery, the San Francisco Giants reportedly claimed former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna off waivers on Saturday.
McKenna was only out of work for a short time, as the Orioles designated him for assignment on Monday.
The four-year veteran can help the Giants at all three outfield positions.
San Francisco needed more depth after Lee’s shoulder injury was determined to need season-ending surgery, ending the free-agent’s first Major League season.
The Giants did not have to make a roster move as they had an open 40-man spot after moving Lee to the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco will miss Lee’s bat as he slashed .262/.310/.331/.641 with two home runs and eight RBI in 37 games this season. He is expected to ready for 2025.
Luis Matos has taken over for Lee in center field and is coming off a five-RBI game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
McKenna started this season at Triple-A Norfolk and was recalled by the Orioles on April 26. He played in just nine games for the Orioles, as they are overrun with quality veteran and rookie outfielders at the moment. But, McKenna hit .375 this season with two home runs.
The right-handed hitting McKenna has been a platoon outfielder for most of his career. He doesn’t have much pop — he’s only hit eight career home runs — but his batting average has gotten steadily better with each MLB season.
In 2023 he slashed a career-best .254/.316/.361/.677 in 88 games.
Baltimore selected the 27-year-old in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Saint Thomas Aquinas, Dover, NH.