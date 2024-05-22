San Francisco Giants Deemed Top Landing Spot for Former MVP Runner-Up
The San Francisco Giants blew a four-run lead in the bottom of the 9th on Tuesday, eventually falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings. For a team desperate to put it all together and start a run, this was as tough of a loss as any.
However, the Giants have to let that go and look ahead to the next two games of this three-game set. Only one game out of a Wild Card spot in the National League, they're still in a position to make the postseason nearly 50 games into the season.
While the start of the year has been less than ideal, it also speaks volume that they're only one game out of a Wild Card position. If they can do what everyone knows they're capable of doing, it wouldn't be surprising to see them earn a Wild Card spot comfortably down the stretch.
San Francisco has some interesting decisions to make at the deadline. They likely won't be sellers due to being in this position, but it's uncertain if they'll be buyers. On one hand, if this team gets going, they could be a tough out in the postseason. They're filled with veteran talent and players who've been there before. On the other side, they haven't exactly given the front office a reason to go out and be aggressive.
Still, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes they're a top landing spot for former No. 1 prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"Plus, any team that would challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers needs to be as strong on offense as possible. To this end, re-teaming Guerrero with Matt Chapman along with Wade, Jorge Soler and (when healthy) Michael Conforto would at least help close the gap," Rymer wrote.
All his points are fair as to why the Giants should go after him. Lamonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores haven't been good enough to not look for an upgrade, which makes this a possibility. Guerrero would be the future and he's proven at times to be capable of handling that.