San Francisco Giants Historic Run Being Fueled By New York Mets Misery

The San Francisco Giants are making some historic comebacks in large part due to historic collapses by the New York Mets.

Kade Kistner

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants have become accustomed to incredible comebacks, it's almost a part of their identity at this point. It happened again on Saturday night against the New York Mets when, down 2-1 in the top of the ninth, and the formerly "most feared" closer in baseball on the mound, it seemed the magic had come to a close.

Until it didn't.

LaMonte Wade Jr. knock in McKenna with a timely hit to tie the game 2-2, blowing Diaz's save and allowing the door to be opened for a five-run 10th inning that brought the box score to 7-2 in the Giants' favor. They now sit above .500 with a 27-26 record and now hold the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

While the Giants are feeling right now, it's hard not to notice the absolute misery the Mets and their fans have been in during this downturn. That misery has played a massive role in allowing San Francisco to take full advanatge in this series.

In fact, Diaz's blown save on Saturday was his fourth of the season and even prompted questions to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza about his status stating "He's still our closer."

As for the 30-year-old, $102 million dollar man, it may not be so cut and dry when it comes to his performance and his continued role within the organization.

"Yeah, I think so," Diaz, 30, said about the closer role. "I think I got to do my job better, obviously, but I feel like I'm the guy in the ninth inning like they always say. I feel like that. And I'm ready. When they give me the ball in the ninth, I will do my job."

Those should be music to the Giants ears as they look to take the brooms out of the closet on Sunday and deal New York their sixth-straight loss in what has already been a horrendous month for the Mets.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has played themselves right back into the postseason picture.

