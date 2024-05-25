San Francisco Giants Linked to Trade for Mets Slugger by MLB Insider
The San Francisco Giants are beginning to find their footing as the 2024 MLB season progresses.
What is becoming clear is the roster holes the Giants face as the MLB trade deadline looms.
San Francisco is currently lacking a big middle of the order bat, especially with Jorge Soler currently underperforming and the injury to Jung Ho Lee has forced some interesting changes to the lineup.
Therefore, a bat will be the priority come the trade deadline in July, but there not a ton of options on the table. However, the New York Mets have two sluggers they may be willing to part with for the right price.
One reader for The Athletic posed this exact question to MLB insider Jim Bowden and his thoughts on the Giants' situation. Here is what he had to say.
"There are not a lot of impact middle-of-the-order bats currently available. If the Mets fall out of the race, Alonso could become available," writes Bowden.
"And if the Giants aren’t afraid to trade closer Camilo Doval, perhaps the Orioles would offer you one of their big, young bats in return. Other options could include Alonso’s teammate if the Giants are OK with Jorge Soler playing a corner outfield spot, or Eloy Jiménez of the White Sox or Justin Turner of the Blue Jays; all of them will be free agents after this season and all are DHs or primarily are DHs (a spot currently occupied by Soler)."
The Orioles would be a great trade partner as they have a surplus of bats that can be replaced through their farm system. They also need some serious bullpen help.
Meanwhile, Jimenez would be a good fit, but injury concerns will always persist with him.
Regardless of which direction San Francisco decides to go, they will need to address the hole in the lineup if they hope to make a push for the postseason.