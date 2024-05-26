San Francisco Giants Need to Address One Massive Hole, White Sox Trade the Answer?
The San Francisco Giants are still very much in the mix to earn a postseason spot this season, even if through a Wild Card spot.
But one only needs to look towards the Texas Rangers as evidence that a franchise only needs to get into the playoffs to have a chance at winning the World Series.
But for the Giants to do so they will have to address some holes on their roster.
While they added left-hander Drew Pomeranz to a one-year deal, the team needs to add a high-profile lefty reliever, one they can depend on down the stretch. While Pomeranz is a promising addition, the 35-year-old hasn't seen MLB action in almost three years due to injury.
FanSided suggested left-hander Tim Hill from the Chicago White Sox as a potential trade fit.
"Few teams are selling at this point, but maybe a pitcher like Tim Hill of the Chicago White Sox makes sense," writes Jeff Young." The White Sox are open for business and Hill has some familiarity with Bob Melvin. He is more on the funky side with a sinker that rarely reaches 90 MPH but does a nice job of missing the barrel of the bat."
It's not a bad proposition. Hill is 34 years old and owns a 3.00 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched in 2024. He was signed by the White Sox this past December to a one-year, $3.8 million deal.
With Chicago so far out of contention, they will be looking to offload players like Hill, and likely at a very affordable rate.
If anything, a player like Hill will give the Giants additional left-handed depth in the bullpen, something that San Francisco was clearly looking to add with the arrival of Pomeranz.