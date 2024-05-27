San Francisco Giants Offseason Addition Named 'Worst' Contract
The San Francisco Giants have played well recently, going 8-2 over their last 10 games. After starting the season as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, the Giants seem to be back on track.
And, while still dealing with injuries, the hope is for them to continue improving. For them to be the team they're looking to be, everyone will need to step up in a major way.
Most importantly, Blake Snell has to become the arm they expected when signing him.
Across four starts, the 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, posting an 11.40 ERA in 15.0 innings pitched.
His lack of Spring Training could be the issue, and dealing with injuries and paternity leave doesn't help.
Looking at the worst MLB contracts after two months, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Snell's two-year, $62 million deal as the worst in baseball.
"If the next four months are even remotely as disappointing as the first two, though, the Giants might get stuck holding that bag, hoping Snell didn't use up the last of his magic in 2023."
San Francisco signed the 31-year-old to do what he did last season, which was having a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 32 appearances. He allowed a brutal 99 walks, but also struck out 234 and often found himself getting out of trouble.
However, that hasn't been the case this year, as he's allowed nine walks and 22 hits.
Still, the Giants front office made the right decision by signing the Washington native.
He was one of the better arms on the market this offseason, and despite not pitching how he has for most of his career, this could end up being a decent contract if he ends up returning to form.