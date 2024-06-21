San Francisco Giants Star Pulled from Rickwood Field Game with Injury
The San Francisco Giants went to the legendary Rickwood Field to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. In what has been a back and forth game, the team lost one of their starters to injury. In the fourth inning, Mike Yastrzemski was pulled with an injury.
The outfielder, hitting eighth, left the field with the team's trainer in what was later described as left side tightness. He was pulled after singling in the top of the third and later scoring on Heliot Ramos' then-game-tying home run.
Yastrzemski, in his age 33 season, began the season struggling, but has been playing better as of late. After beginning the season with a .646 OPS in March and April, he has gotten back to his normal production over the last two months.
Since the start of May, Yastrzemski has an OPS of .728 with five home runs, six doubles, four triples and 18 RBI. With his .433 slugging percentage, the veteran has provided solid power from the lower part of the order.
There has been no update on the severity of the injury just yet. If Yastzremski were to miss time, the obvious answer to replace him would be Luis Matos.
As one of the leaders of the team, the Giants management will be hoping that this is just cautionary.