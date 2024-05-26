San Francisco Giants Pull Off Historical Feat for Only Fifth Time in MLB History
The San Francisco Giants are starting to make it look easy.
No, not the wins themselves, but the ease in which they find themselves storming back from massive deficits at the end of the game to seal the victory.
The Giants have now won four games in a row, three consecutive have been by a deficit of four runs or more, only the fifth time in MLB history for that to happen. "Historic" performance is a term thrown around too lightly these days but what San Francisco is doing is truly that.
Add on the fact they have won nine of their last 12 games, sit in a postseason spot and are chasing down the San Diego Padres in the division, this team all of a sudden looks very good.
Of course part of that success has come against the miserable New York Mets who just can't seem to get out of their own way. It's been a story that transcends ownership groups, aces on the mound and superstars on the field.
The Mets are an enigma and a magnet to allowing historic performances to happen against them, rarely for them.
Still, it's a type of momentum that will help shift a season for San Francisco, a team that was so desperately looking to get back on track and play to the level their talent dictated they should be at.
Recently acquired third baseman Matt Chapman is rounding into form and providing dangerous production both at the plate and on the field. If Blake Snell, who currently holds an 0-3 record with an 11.40 ERA, can get going, then this team could be very dangerous down the stretch.