San Francisco Giants Rising Star Speaks About All-Star Experience
Being picked to participate in the MLB All-Star Game is a goal that many players have, but only a select few actually get to realize. This year at the Midsummer Classic in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field, it was San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos living out that dream.
Along with pitcher Logan Webb, Heliot represented the Giants in the National League.
Since being selected in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft, Ramos has been touted as a player who had All-Star potential.
This season, he finally showcased it.
During a recent appearance on “BP With Britt” with Laura Britt on NBC Sports Bay Area, Ramos shared how much the honor of being an All-Star meant to him.
"It's surreal to me -- still crazy to me," he said. "When I was on the plane Sunday coming back home [after being selected], I started crying because I couldn't believe it honestly."
Prior to this season’s breakout, Ramos had a cup of coffee in The Show the last two years. In 2022, he made his Major League debut, picking up two hits against the Miami Marlins.
Unfortunately, those were the only hits he would get that season. He would appear in eight more games, not recording another during that stint as he went 0-for-17 with two walks.
Last year, San Francisco gave Ramos a longer look. He played in 25 games, getting 60 plate appearances. The production wasn’t any better as he had a slash line of .179/.233/.304.
This season, Ramos was called up on May 8. Despite his 2024 debut being delayed multiple weeks, he was able to play at a high enough level to be selected for the All-Star Game.
In 60 games in the first half, Ramos recorded a slash line of .298/.365/.523 with 46 RBI and 29 runs scored. He had 11 doubles and 14 home runs, showcasing his excellent power at the plate.
Included in that first half is Ramos’ favorite moment of the season to this point.
On June 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he reached base six times and launched a home run off of Jordan Montgomery.
He hasn’t produced at quite the same clip since the break, but he has certainly cemented his status as a key piece moving forward for the franchise.
The Giants are hopeful he can rediscover that form as they make a push for a playoff spot in the National League.