San Francisco Giants Skipper Shares Honest Assessment After Brutal Road Trip

It was not a pretty trip away from home for the San Francisco Giants and their skipper knows they have to play a lot better if they want to contend.

The San Francisco Giants departed for their 10-game road trip with a record of 14-15 after winning two out of their three series at home and splitting the other.

Heading back to Oracle Park for a nine-game slate, they are now 17-22.

It was a complete disaster for the Giants on the road, having lost two out of three matchups, including getting swept.

Their offense continued to be brutal, putting up just 3.0 runs per game during this stretch while giving up 5.5. That is not going to get the job done and manager Bob Melvin knows it. He was very blunt about what took place outside of their home park.

"Not good, it wasn't a good road trip. We left one game under .500 and we come back a lot worse," he told reporters according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

It's hard to argue with that.

San Francisco has not gotten production from their high-profile offseason signings so far, and one of them, Jorge Soler, has now found himself on the injured list. He, Matt Chapman, and Jung Hoo Lee combined to have a batting average of .196 on the road trip, per Johnson.

A lot of what Melvin and his staff have been doing this year is searching for answers.

Nothing has really materialized as they keep trying to find different ways to manufacture runs and put together solid performances from their entire pitching staff to string together wins.

The Giants have an opportunity to get right in these next nine games.

Their record away from home is 8-15. When playing at Oracle Park they're 9-7.

San Francisco will need to come out of their home stand with a winning record to keep themselves afloat in the Wild Card race or else this is going to be another disappointing year.

